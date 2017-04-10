Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' ...

Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol licenses

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 1 hr ago, titled Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol licenses. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indiana General Assembly should "freeze the status quo" of alcohol licenses until a summer study committee begins a review of state liquor laws, Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane said Thursday. "I'm to the point of view where I think we need a long-term, thorough, deliberate study of what we're doing with alcohol in the state of Indiana," said Lanane, D-Anderson.

Kennerd

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 min ago
I wonder what they mean by that?
