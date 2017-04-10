Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday.
Terre Haute officials and representatives of the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to conduct a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the next phase of the city's Margaret Avenue reconstruction project. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. near Wolfe's Auto Auction.
#1 11 hrs ago
The article also says there has been no date set to start the project
#2 9 hrs ago
Are they going to build an overpass on Hulman st. too? I get railroaded there all of the time. The railroad doesn't care if they block roads.
