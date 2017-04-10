There are on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Terre Haute officials and representatives of the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to conduct a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the next phase of the city's Margaret Avenue reconstruction project. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. near Wolfe's Auto Auction.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.