Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday

Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 11 hrs ago, titled Margaret Ave. groundbreaking Tuesday. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Terre Haute officials and representatives of the Indiana Department of Transportation are scheduled to conduct a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the next phase of the city's Margaret Avenue reconstruction project. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. near Wolfe's Auto Auction.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
isu

Indianapolis, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
The article also says there has been no date set to start the project
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hack

Shinnston, WV

#2 9 hrs ago
Are they going to build an overpass on Hulman st. too? I get railroaded there all of the time. The railroad doesn't care if they block roads.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Cronkite pics? 22 min lovediver 1
Sheena 28 min cumslut 26
brittany graves (Jan '12) 35 min Just think about it 86
Icon Building for ISU students Full of asbestos 1 hr Supervisor 21
Good carpet cleaners in Terre Haute? 1 hr Harry Potter 4
Mardis 2 hr Benji 16
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 2 hr nobody 11
Amanda Trezise arrested 3 hr Steve 54
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 6 hr iloveblackyogapants 145
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC