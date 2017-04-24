Man sentenced to 75 years for killing...

Man sentenced to 75 years for killing pregnant girlfriend

A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation. He earlier agreed to plead guilty to an enhanced charge of murder.

