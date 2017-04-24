Man sentenced to 75 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation. He earlier agreed to plead guilty to an enhanced charge of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to release. Love girls
|18 min
|Sooon
|1
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|31 min
|NotYourMomma
|5,269
|Terre Haute North Baseball
|37 min
|Anger North Grad
|21
|Bill Benefiel (Sep '11)
|38 min
|Wes
|157
|Who has the best throat in Terre haute?
|42 min
|dag gummit
|14
|Do people who overdose really matter?
|48 min
|Blessed
|22
|Child molester (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|jon coffey
|6
|wthi weather
|4 hr
|goad teef
|12
|Terre Haute Dope Heads
|6 hr
|NoCancer4Me
|44
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Thu
|TtttthhhhatsAllFolks
|1,971
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC