Man jailed after police say bomb found in Indiana house
There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 15 hrs ago, titled Man jailed after police say bomb found in Indiana house. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:
West Terre Haute police Chief William Bark says officers went to the house Tuesday on a report that a convicted felon living there illegally had a handgun. Bark says officers called a bomb squad after spotting a suspected device in a bedroom, prompting the evacuation of about two dozen nearby homes.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
$3):7217:$\?;73:$3737boooooooo ooooom
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor: College bound students may need more ...
|9 min
|nnono
|2
|Firemen over paid.
|18 min
|Veronica
|2
|Applebee's North Terre Haute
|56 min
|X
|18
|Justin Vangilder
|1 hr
|I eat lots of pee...
|16
|Hayes Auctioneer
|1 hr
|Uh oh
|7
|Saratoga.
|2 hr
|Watson My Dear
|1
|Brad Doan
|2 hr
|Watson My Dear
|1
|Susan Mardis
|3 hr
|Heather
|13
|north
|6 hr
|nope
|51
|What happened to frank shahady
|18 hr
|Frank
|24
|
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|19 hr
|Rep Borders
|45
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC