Man gets life in prison for Indianapolis officer's killing

20 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday following emotional testimony from the officer's widow and mother. A Marion County courtroom was filled with police officers and Officer Perry Renn's relatives as a judge sentenced Major Davis II for Renn's July 2014 killing.

