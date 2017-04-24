Man gets life in prison for Indianapolis officer's killing
A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday following emotional testimony from the officer's widow and mother. A Marion County courtroom was filled with police officers and Officer Perry Renn's relatives as a judge sentenced Major Davis II for Renn's July 2014 killing.
|
