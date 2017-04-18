Man enters IN school with heroin, nee...

Man enters IN school with heroin, needle through ajar door

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A northwestern Indiana school superintendent says he's reminding staff to make sure all school doors are securely closed following an incident where a man entered a school with heroin, a hypodermic needle and a pocketknife. Thomas Jefferson Middle School students were locked in their classrooms Friday as a precaution after police said 39-year-old Jason Rasco entered the Valparaiso school through a rear door that was left ajar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my thing iches (Dec '13) 14 min Vascetomy 10
A Pink Vibrator Was Just Found With The name 'J... 18 min PinkVibratorsRock 1
dope snitches (Nov '13) 40 min CrackenIsSortaDumb 39
Snitches (Dec '14) 44 min ISeeStupidPeople 54
Paul Johnson advics sex predator 1 hr Just me 17
News Tips To Meth Team Lead To ArrestsFriday, March ... 1 hr LoosersDuh 10
News Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ... 2 hr Josh 23
North Baseball Coach (May '11) 4 hr Baseball Parent 146
Amanda Trezise arrested 9 hr Freddy 58
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC