Man arrested after vehicle pursuit into southern Vigo County

A pickup truck was reported stolen today from Third and Davis, and city police located the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Margaret Avenue. The vehicle fled, but was stopped at Gross and Singhurst roads.

