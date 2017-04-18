Man arrested after vehicle pursuit into southern Vigo County
A pickup truck was reported stolen today from Third and Davis, and city police located the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Margaret Avenue. The vehicle fled, but was stopped at Gross and Singhurst roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My stomach hurts
|24 min
|Haha
|2
|People how have changed their life from good to...
|31 min
|Scrooge
|3
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|52 min
|Wes
|50
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|2 hr
|Penis Hertz
|69
|Anyone ever bought underwear from Walmart? (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Peepee
|57
|Brandy Cronkhite
|2 hr
|herfriend
|1
|Do people who overdose really matter?
|2 hr
|Scrooge
|8
|DUI checkpoint Otter Creek!
|4 hr
|Geeb me liberty
|17
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|FatLady
|1,968
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC