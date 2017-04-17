Man arrested after incident involving handgun
A Terre Haute man was arrested after being accused of pointing a firearm at another man who tried to intervene in an argument outside a tavern. Robert W. Lewis, 29, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation following an incident Thursday outside The Cabin in the 1300 block of Hulman Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
