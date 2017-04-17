Man arrested after incident involving handgun

A Terre Haute man was arrested after being accused of pointing a firearm at another man who tried to intervene in an argument outside a tavern. Robert W. Lewis, 29, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation following an incident Thursday outside The Cabin in the 1300 block of Hulman Street.

