Man arrested after incident involving...

Man arrested after incident involving handgun

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A Terre Haute man was arrested after being accused of pointing a firearm at another man who tried to intervene in an argument outside a tavern. Robert W. Lewis, 29, faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and intimidation following an incident Thursday outside The Cabin in the 1300 block of Hulman Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sebastian Auto sales (Nov '15) 9 min So you think you ... 42
God is a cowardly loser 35 min Depressed and hat... 1
Katie Davis 41 min So you think you ... 25
Terry Rooksberry 1 hr Carrie 36
Tribune Star recognizes Norm 2 hr Public Safety 20
Sheena 2 hr cumslut 32
James Alexander 'Private Eyes Are Watching You 2 hr WatchingAndWaiting 1
Mardis 5 hr Benji 17
Amanda Trezise arrested 5 hr Steve 57
north 6 hr Sliver Creek 57
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC