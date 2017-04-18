Man Allgedly Threatens Woman With Kni...

Man Allgedly Threatens Woman With Knife Friday, April 21

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

A Terre Haute man accused of threatening to kill someone with a knife made an appearance in Vigo County Court Thursday. 41 year old Sonny Jones is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terre Haute HERION epidemic 14 min Cowroker 12
Chelsea A. Draper Thompson Walker 29 min Wow 6
Who is Kristen Ellis (Aug '13) 44 min thnorth 2
The Avenues may win 48 min Maybe 22
Danee Olson 1 hr Brooke 36
Terre Haute North Baseball 1 hr Turner 3
Sierra Harrington aka Nichole Lynn, Nichole Sie... 1 hr Bob 3
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 2 hr Alarmed 27
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr County taxpayer 1,965
Megan Combs 3 hr Stan 81
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC