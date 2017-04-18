Man Allgedly Threatens Woman With Knife Friday, April 21
A Terre Haute man accused of threatening to kill someone with a knife made an appearance in Vigo County Court Thursday. 41 year old Sonny Jones is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
|
