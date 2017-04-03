Man accused of unlawfully pointing a ...

Man accused of unlawfully pointing a handgun

A Terre Haute man faces a charge of criminal recklessness after reportedly pointing a handgun at a person in an alley. Gary D. Chapman, 64, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Wednesday for an initial hearing resulting from the March 29 incident.

