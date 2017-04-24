Man Accused Of Making Pipe Bombs Appears In Vigo County CourtTuesday, ...
Police found what appeared to be timers wired to trigger buzzers and a large amount of fireworks inside Van Gilder's West Terre Haute home. This case might be transferred to federal court due to the fact that Van Gilder was placed on three years of probation and in-home detention for possession of bomb making materials in 2013.
