M*A*S*H actor reflects on career, act...

M*A*S*H actor reflects on career, activism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Contributed PhotoM*A*S*H actor and social activist Mike Farrell detailed his life in Hollywood and his humanitarian efforts at Thursday night's Chautauqua program at Greensburg Community High School. Farrell is pictured with Greensburg Community High School teacher John Pratt, who has organized Chautauqua efforts for nearly a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sommerset apts joe bouchie 23 min Ex tennent 5
Child molester (Aug '15) 1 hr Nicholas 8
James 1 hr Rich 1
rat 1 hr Justin 1
Dope Snitches 1 hr lol 2
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 1 hr Public Safety 80
I wonder why people BLAST people here on topix? 2 hr Rep Borders 5
wthi weather 7 hr isu 13
Bill Benefiel (Sep '11) 14 hr Wes 157
Terre Haute Dope Heads 20 hr NoCancer4Me 44
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu TtttthhhhatsAllFolks 1,971
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Vigo County was issued at April 29 at 9:35AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC