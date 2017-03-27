Local energy assistance faces ax in T...

Local energy assistance faces ax in Trump budget

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

A federal program that provides funding to help the low income with energy bills is on the chopping block under President Donald Trump's budget proposal. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income families with heating and cooling costs, including many people in Vigo, Clay and Putnam counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Brian Kester still bumping uglies with his s... 18 min Joy 10
Jessica barnett 19 min Brandon 2
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 1 hr Eye spy 53
Can I trust Lyman Roberts? 2 hr childish bull 34
Initials S.S. Chick 3 hr William D Matherly 4
Jessica Bridgewater 5 hr Lmao 2
West Vigo best baseball team in valley 6 hr Turner 7
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 8 hr hateApussywhippedman 28
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 11 hr Diablowsdudes 245
Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity 22 hr PittsRGay 19
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 02 at 11:22AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC