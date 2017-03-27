Local energy assistance faces ax in Trump budget
A federal program that provides funding to help the low income with energy bills is on the chopping block under President Donald Trump's budget proposal. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income families with heating and cooling costs, including many people in Vigo, Clay and Putnam counties.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Brian Kester still bumping uglies with his s...
|18 min
|Joy
|10
|Jessica barnett
|19 min
|Brandon
|2
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|1 hr
|Eye spy
|53
|Can I trust Lyman Roberts?
|2 hr
|childish bull
|34
|Initials S.S. Chick
|3 hr
|William D Matherly
|4
|Jessica Bridgewater
|5 hr
|Lmao
|2
|West Vigo best baseball team in valley
|6 hr
|Turner
|7
|Who got shot at 27 & Beech
|8 hr
|hateApussywhippedman
|28
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Diablowsdudes
|245
|Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity
|22 hr
|PittsRGay
|19
|
