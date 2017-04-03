Legislators reflect on effectiveness of crackerbarrel sessions

For the final time Saturday, area legislators will congregate at 10 a.m. in the the Vigo County Public Library to discuss with their constituents the goings-on of the ongoing session of the Indiana General Assembly. The legislators have visited Terre Haute on the second Saturday of each month for the last three months to attend the crackerbarrel sessions, answering questions from area residents about everything from net metering to alternatives to ISTEP.

