Lawmakers want audit of untested rape kits across Indiana
The Indiana Senate has passed a resolution urging the state police to conduct an audit of untested sexual assault kits that may have lingered in evidence collection rooms across the state for years. The resolution approved Wednesday has no binding impact, but it does allow lawmakers to send a message to law enforcement.
