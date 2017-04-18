There are on the Tribune-Star story from Friday, titled Judge orders Volkswagen to pay $2.8B in emission scandal. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A judge on Friday ordered Volkswagen to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests, blessing a deal negotiated by the government for a "massive fraud" orchestrated by the German automaker. U.S. District Judge Sean Cox stuck to the plea deal during the sentencing hearing, six weeks after VW pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice in a bold scheme involving nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. They were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.