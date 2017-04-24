IUPUI police say 1 suspect in 2 sexual assaults over 3 days
Police at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis say a person reported a rape occurred Friday at the Riverwalk Apartments at the downtown campus. Police say they're also investigating a reported fondling that occurred Monday afternoon at a location a few blocks away from the first assault.
