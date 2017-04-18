ISU professor arrested, accused of making up threats and attack
Azhar Hussain, an assistant professor at ISU has been arrested on charges alleging he made false reports of anti-Islamic threats against him and even reported an attack authorities say did not happen. Hussain, 56, faces a felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avenues may win
|11 min
|Bub
|18
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|12 min
|Hillary
|35
|Kenny Wayne Has HIV
|21 min
|Pete Tanoos
|41
|Union Hospital Maintenance Department
|1 hr
|Brad M
|2
|Danee Olson
|1 hr
|Brandy Jo
|33
|Mick Pick
|1 hr
|groan
|2
|katie featherstone sextape!!!
|2 hr
|yuk
|6
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|2 hr
|lame
|22
|Terre Haute HERION epidemic
|2 hr
|Nicorey
|8
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|County taxpayer
|1,961
|
|Megan Combs
|3 hr
|What now
|76
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC