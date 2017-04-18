ISU professor arrested, accused of ma...

ISU professor arrested, accused of making up threats and attack

Read more: Tribune-Star

Azhar Hussain, an assistant professor at ISU has been arrested on charges alleging he made false reports of anti-Islamic threats against him and even reported an attack authorities say did not happen. Hussain, 56, faces a felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

