ISU professor accused of obstruction of justice
An assistant professor of aviation technology at Indiana State University in Terre Haute was arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of justice and harassment. The charges against Azhar Hussain stem from a series of emails that were received on campus containing anti-Muslim messages and threats of potential violence against members of the Muslim community Hussain was recently notified by the university that he would not be re-appointed to his faculty position beyond the 2017-18 academic year.
|
