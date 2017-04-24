ISU professor accused of obstruction ...

ISU professor accused of obstruction of justice

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

An assistant professor of aviation technology at Indiana State University in Terre Haute was arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of justice and harassment. The charges against Azhar Hussain stem from a series of emails that were received on campus containing anti-Muslim messages and threats of potential violence against members of the Muslim community Hussain was recently notified by the university that he would not be re-appointed to his faculty position beyond the 2017-18 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook users wanting attention. 6 min Names Are Revealing 14
Lori Smith 29 min Wannatryit 7
Dirty girl needed (Nov '14) 41 min eboni 7
We Can Always Put In A Freshman 50 min Master Baiter 2
Oh No James Is Dealing Meth Again 51 min james the nineth ... 5
Tee Pee sl*t bartenders 1 hr Foot in mouth 9
James Prison Awaits You 1 hr Justice For Dawnie 2
Terre Haute Dope Heads 4 hr Gunner 29
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 5 hr Public Safety 63
DUI checkpoint Otter Creek! 17 hr Idiots 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC