Indy attorney Everett to speak at May 15 Lunch with a Lawyer
Indianapolis attorney Sarah Everett will speak on "Financial Exploitation" at the Lunch with a Lawyer program set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 in the Wabash Valley Banquet Center at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41. Lunch with a Lawyer is a free educational program for local seniors. The lawyer of the month provides an educational legal presentation while they enjoy a complimentary lunch.
