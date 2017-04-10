Indiana U police investigate reported...

Indiana U police investigate reported rape at fraternity

Police say a 21-year-old student who visited the fraternity experienced a loss of memory and after regaining awareness, had injuries consistent with a rape. A sexual assault examination was done at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

