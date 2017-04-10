Indiana U police investigate reported rape at fraternity
Police say a 21-year-old student who visited the fraternity experienced a loss of memory and after regaining awareness, had injuries consistent with a rape. A sexual assault examination was done at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Squirrel found collecting acorns (Feb '14)
|3 min
|Spray painting sq...
|13
|Ate at a local all-you-can-eat buffet and doggo... (Sep '14)
|5 min
|You saved him
|15
|I lost my job due to my bowels again (Mar '14)
|6 min
|Millie
|15
|I ated a pot of beans!! (Dec '10)
|9 min
|So delicious
|9
|North cheer
|9 min
|Hummmm
|13
|Who pooped on my porch? (Feb '14)
|11 min
|Flash in the pan
|20
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|14 min
|Douglas
|14
|Justin Vangilder
|29 min
|terrehoot
|19
|Applebee's North Terre Haute
|1 hr
|Azz man
|28
|north
|4 hr
|Caregiver
|53
|
|Saratoga.
|6 hr
|annexed
|9
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|13 hr
|DonMan
|48
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC