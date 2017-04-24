Indiana Supreme Court denies death pe...

Indiana Supreme Court denies death penalty statute appeal

Read more: Tribune-Star

The Indiana Supreme Court has turned down the request of a Gary man accused of slaying seven women to look at the constitutionality of the state's death penalty statute before he goes to trial. The Post-Tribune reports the court denied 46-year-old Darren Deon Vann's request Thursday, following suit with rulings in previous challenges in other Indiana cases.

