Indiana House OKs bill requiring schools to offer ethnic studies

16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

High schools would be required to offer an elective course in the study of ethnic and racial groups under a bill that received unanimous support in the Indiana House last week. The course has been presented to the General Assembly in years past but was heard in committee this session and received support for passage.

