Indiana House approves abortion parental notification bill

The Indiana House approved a bill requiring parental notification in some cases when a minor seeks an abortion without parental consent, despite disagreement between lawmakers over when a parent would or would not receive notification. The current version of the measure preserves a minor's ability to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion without involving a parent or guardian.

