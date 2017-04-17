Indiana farmers fight food insecurity
Urban and rural farms in Indiana are working to provide more opportunities for residents to get fresh, nutritious and local produce. The Lafayette Journal and Courier reports food sharing initiatives, such as urban farms, are growing in places like Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheena
|14 min
|Dirtydicksucker
|33
|Terry Rooksberry
|21 min
|Carrie
|39
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|50 min
|Paulsvictim
|1
|counterman may get off
|2 hr
|Looseygoosey
|11
|God is a cowardly loser
|3 hr
|West T Angel
|2
|Sebastian Auto sales (Nov '15)
|4 hr
|So you think you ...
|42
|Katie Davis
|5 hr
|So you think you ...
|25
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|9 hr
|Steve
|57
|north
|10 hr
|Sliver Creek
|57
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC