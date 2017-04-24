Indiana 641 lane closure announced

Read more: Tribune-Star

The Indiana Department of Transportation will have one lane closed on the Indiana 641 bypass between the McDaniel Road exit and Moyer Road bridge to place the top layer of asphalt on the roadway. Walsh Construction Co.

Terre Haute, IN

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,158

