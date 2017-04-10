Identify of driver charged in fatal crash released
Police have identified the driver charged after a crash about 10:20 p.m. Saturday at 15th and Walnut streets claimed the life of a woman. John Summerlot, 29, of Terre Haute, was booked in to Vigo County Jail on Monday night, city police said.
