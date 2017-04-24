Holcomb signs abortion bill, will app...

Holcomb signs abortion bill, will approve roads funding

Tribune-Star

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday that he not only plans to sign legislation raising the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon but will also approve bills addressing prayer in schools and placing two troubled school districts in state hands. On Tuesday afternoon, he also signed into law legislation that requires a pregnant teen to obtain a waiver from a juvenile judge if she wants to keep her abortion kept secret from her family.

