Holcomb signs abortion bill, will approve roads funding
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday that he not only plans to sign legislation raising the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon but will also approve bills addressing prayer in schools and placing two troubled school districts in state hands. On Tuesday afternoon, he also signed into law legislation that requires a pregnant teen to obtain a waiver from a juvenile judge if she wants to keep her abortion kept secret from her family.
