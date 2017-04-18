Historian discusses Debs' legacy from his 3 years of imprisonment
Submitted photoBook: Iistorian and professor Ernie Freeburg wrote a book about Debs' imprisonment, titled "Democracy's Prisoner," that was published in 2008. Submitted photoBook: Iistorian and professor Ernie Freeburg wrote a book about Debs' imprisonment, titled "Democracy's Prisoner," that was published in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sierra Harrington aka Nichole Lynn, Nichole Sie...
|11 min
|Lonyvhorn
|9
|Heroin ODs
|13 min
|Eric
|3
|Sebastian Auto sales (Nov '15)
|30 min
|Truth be told
|50
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|41 min
|Concerned Citizen
|32
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|47 min
|Paul
|39
|Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian?
|47 min
|Truth
|42
|Rachel Camp
|51 min
|Mark
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Nonsense
|1,966
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC