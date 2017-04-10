Group promotes carbon fee to encourage use of renewable energy sources in manufacturing
CNHI News Indiana/Don KnightAt the pump: A motorist fuels up at the McLure station on Main Street in Anderson in April. The Citizens' Climate Lobby proposes a fee to be imposed on companies that create products that contribute to global warming.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Avenues may win
|20 min
|Not Amused
|9
|Bob Waggoner Marshall Illinois
|43 min
|Favorite Nephew
|4
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|2 hr
|Butterfly
|8
|Rip off tom haskins
|2 hr
|Jason
|1
|Jeff Taylor posting everything
|2 hr
|Mine
|30
|Swingers
|2 hr
|Painwithoutlove
|21
|Sheena
|3 hr
|Dirtydicksucker
|21
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|4 hr
|Turners Trainee
|143
|Mardis
|4 hr
|Benji
|14
