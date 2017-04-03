Governor: College bound students may ...

Governor: College bound students may need more STEM classes

1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Additional courses in science, math and engineering may be one way to better prepare high school graduates for college, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Indiana Department of Education began developing a statewide plan for K-12 programs in science, technology, education and mathematics in 2012.

Read more at Tribune-Star.

Terre Haute, IN

