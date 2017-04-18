Gas leak resolved in Greene County

A natural gas storage well in a rural area about 4 miles south of Worthington in Greene County failed Thursday, causing the evacuation of a small number of homes and the closure of parts of some nearby roads. The failure was resolved by a Citizens Energy Group crew by capping the high-pressure natural gas storage well Thursday evening.

