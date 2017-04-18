Gas leak resolved in Greene County
A natural gas storage well in a rural area about 4 miles south of Worthington in Greene County failed Thursday, causing the evacuation of a small number of homes and the closure of parts of some nearby roads. The failure was resolved by a Citizens Energy Group crew by capping the high-pressure natural gas storage well Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Coaches
|7 min
|Jkk
|4
|Where has your elbow been and why is it wet? (Aug '15)
|13 min
|Nelson
|6
|If it were the 1950's what would you be doing? (Nov '12)
|14 min
|Fiona
|27
|I lost my job due to my bowels again (Mar '14)
|17 min
|Steve
|17
|Really??? Snow tomorrow??? (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Kerry
|13
|Rules about pooping on the first date (Sep '15)
|19 min
|Local barber
|11
|Ever had dirt under your toenail? (Feb '14)
|20 min
|Hysterical
|18
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|41 min
|Pimpin in a Doubl...
|19
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|1 hr
|Juice
|63
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|9 hr
|itsallgood
|151
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC