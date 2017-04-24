Former Michigan City officer charged with 4 counts of rape
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Thomas K. Jackson of Trail Creek was arrested Tuesday on the charges alleging he had inappropriate sexual contact with a LaPorte County woman whose diminished mental capabilities left her unable to give consent. Jackson resigned from the Michigan City Police Department on March 14, about the time an investigation into the alleged crimes occurred.
