Fishing boat capsizes; operator in life jacket OK

A man whose boat capsized Tuesday afternoon in a lake near Linton credits wearing his life jacket with possibly saving his life. Anthony K. Genson, 50, of Merom, capsized his 14-foot aluminum fishing boat on Wampler Lake, located three miles southwest of Linton in Greene County, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, law enforcement district 5. Genson, who was wearing a life jacket, swam to a nearby island and was later brought to shore by Indiana Conservation Officer Mike Gregg and Greene County resident Chris Corbin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.