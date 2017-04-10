Fishing boat capsizes; operator in li...

Fishing boat capsizes; operator in life jacket OK

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A man whose boat capsized Tuesday afternoon in a lake near Linton credits wearing his life jacket with possibly saving his life. Anthony K. Genson, 50, of Merom, capsized his 14-foot aluminum fishing boat on Wampler Lake, located three miles southwest of Linton in Greene County, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, law enforcement district 5. Genson, who was wearing a life jacket, swam to a nearby island and was later brought to shore by Indiana Conservation Officer Mike Gregg and Greene County resident Chris Corbin.

