FexEx growth may help cargo business at Indianapolis airport

Air-freight operator FedEx will spend $170 million to upgrade its hub at Indianapolis International Airport and hire more than 200 workers, most of whom will be part-time. FexEx's expansion is predicted to increase 2017 revenue and earnings for the company.

