FexEx growth may help cargo business at Indianapolis airport
Air-freight operator FedEx will spend $170 million to upgrade its hub at Indianapolis International Airport and hire more than 200 workers, most of whom will be part-time. FexEx's expansion is predicted to increase 2017 revenue and earnings for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alyssa channel 2
|2 min
|big peter
|1
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|12 min
|Paul
|43
|Do people who overdose really matter?
|14 min
|John Law
|12
|Mom's Who Walk Out Of Their Kids Lives For A Man
|17 min
|Heartless mothers
|3
|Brandy Cronkhite
|23 min
|herfriend
|3
|Do you think fire and police care they are the...
|55 min
|Please
|55
|sun spa massage
|1 hr
|Sgt Joe Friday
|3
|DUI checkpoint Otter Creek!
|1 hr
|Marcie
|22
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Sun
|FatLady
|1,968
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC