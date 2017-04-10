Family members rescued from Indiana river after canoe flips
Authorities say police and firefighters teamed up to rescue members of a family from an Indiana river after a canoe overturned. Officers from the Noblesville and Westfield police departments responded Sunday after the canoe carrying four family members overturned in the White River in Noblesville, about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
|
