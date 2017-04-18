Facial reconstruction made to help ID...

Facial reconstruction made to help ID remains found in 1989

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

Authorities hope a facial reconstruction by a forensic artist can help identify skeletal remains found in an Ohio creek nearly 28 years ago. The remains of an unidentified man were found in Flat Rock Run Creek in Marion County on July 19, 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Avenues may win 6 min THN 21
Terre Haute North Baseball 12 min THN 2
Paul thackett 17 min she needs help 13
Sierra Harrington aka Nichole Lynn, Nichole Sie... 19 min Bob 3
Do you think fire and police care they are the... 39 min Alarmed 27
Mike Pike owner of summer factory aka tree guy/... 1 hr Bridget 2
Mick Pick 1 hr Bitch 4
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr County taxpayer 1,965
Megan Combs 2 hr Stan 81
Terre Haute HERION epidemic 7 hr Fred Mason 11
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,413 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC