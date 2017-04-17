Experience served dispatcher who took...

Experience served dispatcher who took school threat call

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 7 hrs ago, titled Experience served dispatcher who took school threat call. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Twenty-two years as a Vigo County emergency dispatcher helped prepare Vickie Oster for the threats of violence against Terre Haute North Vigo High School that shook the area for hours on April 7. She was one of four dispatchers on duty in Central Dispatch when she handled a call from a teen or man calling himself Michael and threatening to detonate pipe bombs and shoot people in the school. "Most of the time, they say, 'There's a bomb here' and they hang up on you," Oster told the Tribune-Star on April 12 as she recounted her nearly 45 minutes on the phone with the suspect.

Ty

Los Angeles, CA

#1 6 hrs ago
Well good
Terre Haute, IN

