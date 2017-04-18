Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead afte...

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

There are 11 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said. Hernandez, 27, was found by guards in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement.

iloveblackyogapa nts

Terre Haute, IN

#1 14 hrs ago
Good.
AFC North

Jeffersonville, IN

#2 13 hrs ago
Hahahaha!
The Terminator

Denver, CO

#3 13 hrs ago
I cannot self-terminate...but AH can
After Phartz

Ashburn, VA

#4 12 hrs ago
Self phartz
Kendrick

Duncannon, PA

#5 5 hrs ago
Hernandez is dead, and that is a tragedy. But he is dead because he had no code. He is dead because he had no honor, and God was watching.
Make America great again

Lafayette, IN

#6 5 hrs ago
Why did he waste tax payer money, them do himself in ?
Markinson

Noblesville, IN

#7 5 hrs ago
Hernandez was never going to be transferred, Bellichek ordered the code red.

Ordered phart

Norcross, GA

#8 4 hrs ago
Red phart
Truth

Terre Haute, IN

#9 4 hrs ago
Markinson wrote:
Hernandez was never going to be transferred, Bellichek ordered the code red.
I guess we can handle the truth!
Colonel Jessup Belicheck

Duncannon, PA

#10 4 hrs ago
I run my team they way I run my team.You wanna investigate me, roll the dice and take your chances. I eat breakfast three hundred yards from four thousand Canadians trained to kill me. So don’t think for one second you can come down here, flash a badge, and make me nervous.
Her nandeez farts

Minneapolis, MN

#11 3 hrs ago
When he was hanging around did he soil the sheets? I want a sample so I can sniff it for fart particles.
Terre Haute, IN

