Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
There are 11 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, Massachusetts prisons officials said. Hernandez, 27, was found by guards in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley just after 3 a.m., Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon said in a statement.
#1 14 hrs ago
Good.
#2 13 hrs ago
Hahahaha!
#3 13 hrs ago
I cannot self-terminate...but AH can
#4 12 hrs ago
Self phartz
#5 5 hrs ago
Hernandez is dead, and that is a tragedy. But he is dead because he had no code. He is dead because he had no honor, and God was watching.
#6 5 hrs ago
Why did he waste tax payer money, them do himself in ?
#7 5 hrs ago
Hernandez was never going to be transferred, Bellichek ordered the code red.
#8 4 hrs ago
Red phart
#9 4 hrs ago
I guess we can handle the truth!
#10 4 hrs ago
I run my team they way I run my team.You wanna investigate me, roll the dice and take your chances. I eat breakfast three hundred yards from four thousand Canadians trained to kill me. So don’t think for one second you can come down here, flash a badge, and make me nervous.
#11 3 hrs ago
When he was hanging around did he soil the sheets? I want a sample so I can sniff it for fart particles.
