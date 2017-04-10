Drew Peterson Attacked By Fellow Inma...

Drew Peterson Attacked By Fellow Inmate At Terre Haute Prison Wednesday, April 12

Drew Peterson isn't seriously hurt after he was jumped last month at a federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana. The "Chicago Tribune" reports the former Bolingbrook police sergeant was attacked March 29th in the dining hall by a fellow inmate armed with a food tray.

