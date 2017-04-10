Drew Peterson Attacked By Fellow Inmate At Terre Haute Prison Wednesday, April 12
Drew Peterson isn't seriously hurt after he was jumped last month at a federal prison in Terre Haute Indiana. The "Chicago Tribune" reports the former Bolingbrook police sergeant was attacked March 29th in the dining hall by a fellow inmate armed with a food tray.
