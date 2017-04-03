Donnelly supports Gorsuch nomination to Supreme Court
Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Donnelly announced his support for the nomination by President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling Gorsuch "a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers."
