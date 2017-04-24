Documents: Lead paint found in Indiana emergency housing
Lead paint was discovered outside nearly half of the units intended for families leaving an Indiana public-housing complex because of lead contamination, documents show. The Times of Northwest Indiana obtained the documents and reported that they show that lead paint was found near 13 units intended as emergency housing for families leaving East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex.
