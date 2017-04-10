Developers promise 'nicest housing in the area'

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggStart: Gripping sledgehammers for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new development project, ISU President Dan Bradley, far left, was joined outside the American Can facility by Phil Rath of the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, John Watson of Core Redevelopment, Mayor Duke Bennett and Elaine Bedell, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Photo courtesy of ISU/Rachel KeyesSpeaking: Indiana State University President Dan Bradley speaks at the groundbreaking for the RiverFront Lofts project along the Wabash River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.