Developers promise 'nicest housing in...

Developers promise 'nicest housing in the area'

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggStart: Gripping sledgehammers for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new development project, ISU President Dan Bradley, far left, was joined outside the American Can facility by Phil Rath of the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, John Watson of Core Redevelopment, Mayor Duke Bennett and Elaine Bedell, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Photo courtesy of ISU/Rachel KeyesSpeaking: Indiana State University President Dan Bradley speaks at the groundbreaking for the RiverFront Lofts project along the Wabash River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Northview Coach Weddle 2 hr Johnskiles 2
Kenny Wayne Has HIV 3 hr ConcernedCitizen 37
Brandy doss 3 hr U need to be left 2
Jamie Gess Suggs 3 hr Kasey Ann 1
Shooting range 3 hr Joe Dirt 5
Hayes Auctioneer 3 hr Dont trust him 3
Jack Tanner post deleted 3 hr He is guilty 1
Amanda Trezise arrested 3 hr Logout 25
Nothing else said about North Shooter ?? 5 hr Walter cronkite 11
sycamore club 6 hr Cubbie 30
News William Earls arrested (Mar '09) 8 hr Lala 95
north 20 hr Lala 44
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 10 at 9:29PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC