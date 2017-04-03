DeVaney, Dixie Bee tops in Battle of ...

DeVaney, Dixie Bee tops in Battle of the Books

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggDixie Bee Elementary won the Gifted/Talented division of the Battle of the Books on Thursday at Meadows Elementary. Team members are Tara Blanc, Christopher Chow, Parth Deshpande, Brady Exoo, Mia Loyd, Christine Liu, Jayne McCormack and Sophia Miranda with coach Tiffany Scamihorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Crowther.. Auten.. Minger...? 21 min PricklyPossum 1
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 1 hr RIPMIKE 276
I have these white pimple bump things anybody k... (Mar '13) 1 hr Titays 10
Who wants to search my cavity? 1 hr LoveMeSum Jessica 5
Terre Haute Dope Heads 3 hr Concerned 8
Fire Dept is draining the city 3 hr Dugger 22
Child Support Office and IV-D Court (Feb '11) 4 hr NotYourMomma 18
north 5 hr Ike 20
sycamore club 6 hr Cubbie 20
Danny tanoos 6 hr Walter cronkite 13
What happened at north high school 8 hr Walter cronkite 4
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at April 07 at 10:36PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC