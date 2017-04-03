DeVaney, Dixie Bee tops in Battle of the Books
Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggDixie Bee Elementary won the Gifted/Talented division of the Battle of the Books on Thursday at Meadows Elementary. Team members are Tara Blanc, Christopher Chow, Parth Deshpande, Brady Exoo, Mia Loyd, Christine Liu, Jayne McCormack and Sophia Miranda with coach Tiffany Scamihorn.
