Details released for last leg of highway rebuilt in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Transportation has released plans detailing the location of interchanges along the final leg of a highway that's been under construction since 2008. The plans show 10 interchanges along the stretch, which cuts through Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties.
