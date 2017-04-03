Despite obstacles, 500 contractors seek to build impassable Mexican border wall
One bidder wants to build President Donald Trump's 2,000-mile wall with impenetrable concrete made from the soil found on the Mexican border. Tuesday, they joined more than 500 other contractors submitting bids to the Department of Homeland Security for small prototype designs of the wall Trump promises will stop illegal immigration from Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you tell someone's baby their outfit is ... (Jun '14)
|2 min
|The Donald
|11
|How do you tell someone they farted? (Jun '14)
|5 min
|Best guess
|4
|Jack Tanner
|5 min
|Lost
|10
|tire amnesty ??
|6 min
|new resident
|7
|How do you tell an Asian he's not Mexican?
|7 min
|You are so sweet
|1
|Initials S.S. Chick
|8 min
|Tawnia
|12
|Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
|10 min
|Tweety
|1
|Police investigation encripted Topix messages
|19 min
|Mickey Mouse
|11
|Who got shot on 7th ave?
|29 min
|Met
|7
|What happened to frank shahady
|1 hr
|Really
|12
|
|Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Shanuqua
|263
|Vigo Co. School Corp. and Kelly Services (Oct '15)
|11 hr
|asking
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC