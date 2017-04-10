Deadline looming for Indiana lawmakers to strike budget deal
Indiana lawmakers set a Friday deadline to reach an agreement on the state's next two-year budget, as well as the Republican majority's top priority - raising taxes to pay for improvements to the state's crumbling infrastructure. But with just days left in this year's legislative session, the House and Senate still appear far apart on some key tax provisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you dead? (Aug '15)
|1 min
|Garfield
|15
|Paul Johnson advics sex predator
|15 min
|BeenThere
|9
|Swingers
|16 min
|UKnow
|25
|Jeff Taylor posting everything
|17 min
|UKnow
|32
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|18 min
|Jeff
|53
|counterman may get off
|19 min
|Jeff
|9
|Good carpet cleaners in Terre Haute?
|21 min
|Dugger
|2
|Mardis
|24 min
|Nosey Anal
|15
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|1 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|145
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC