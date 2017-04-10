Deadline looming for Indiana lawmaker...

Deadline looming for Indiana lawmakers to strike budget deal

13 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana lawmakers set a Friday deadline to reach an agreement on the state's next two-year budget, as well as the Republican majority's top priority - raising taxes to pay for improvements to the state's crumbling infrastructure. But with just days left in this year's legislative session, the House and Senate still appear far apart on some key tax provisions.

