Crash injures 8 in Miami County; 3 airlifted to hospitals
Three people were airlifted to hospitals Tuesday following an accident in Miami County. Indiana State Police responded to a call at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday morning at 800 South and Angling Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Rose Hulman grads really that dumb
|9 min
|Voter
|1
|McDaniel/641 bridge
|11 min
|Voter
|2
|brandy cronkite
|18 min
|darkmeatman
|4
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|35 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|1
|A Pink Vibrator Was Just Found With The name 'J...
|1 hr
|BobW
|3
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|1 hr
|Pop
|60
|Unigov
|1 hr
|indy
|1
|North Baseball Coach (May '11)
|3 hr
|Sherman Williams
|148
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC