Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary with cake and kisses
On Tuesday, a Genesee Township, Michigan couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary; a marriage that weathered World War II, bouts with colon cancer and plenty of lean times. Edgar and Helen Bonee credit their faith and close-knit family as a major role for being together this long.
