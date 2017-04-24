Couple celebrates 75th wedding annive...

Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary with cake and kisses

On Tuesday, a Genesee Township, Michigan couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary; a marriage that weathered World War II, bouts with colon cancer and plenty of lean times. Edgar and Helen Bonee credit their faith and close-knit family as a major role for being together this long.

