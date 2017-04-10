Confusion reigns over abortion legisl...

Confusion reigns over abortion legislation

Teenage girls seeking abortions without their parents' knowledge would need a judge's approval for the procedure under a bill that's been sent to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill passed 31-10 through the Indiana Senate this week following a 45-minute discussion that underscored confusion over abortion laws.

