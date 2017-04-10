Confusion reigns over abortion legislation
Teenage girls seeking abortions without their parents' knowledge would need a judge's approval for the procedure under a bill that's been sent to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The bill passed 31-10 through the Indiana Senate this week following a 45-minute discussion that underscored confusion over abortion laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terry Rooksberry
|5 min
|Carrie
|24
|North cheer
|23 min
|Nodody cares
|8
|Applebee's North Terre Haute
|29 min
|Hot wings
|23
|Firemen over paid.
|49 min
|NotYourMomma
|4
|Aaron Linder
|1 hr
|Neighbors
|2
|Sheena
|1 hr
|dopehead
|16
|Icon Building for ISU students Full of asbestos
|1 hr
|cdjfvbedwfg3iuhiuhre
|8
|Susan Mardis
|2 hr
|Help
|18
|Amanda Trezise arrested
|3 hr
|stripper
|47
|Justin Vangilder
|11 hr
|I eat lots of pee...
|16
|
|north
|17 hr
|nope
|51
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC